Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of HUN opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

