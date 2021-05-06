Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.460-0.480 EPS.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 194.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

