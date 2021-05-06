Hudson Global (HSON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Hudson Global to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSON opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of -50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $224,108. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

