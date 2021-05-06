HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $525.92.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cannonball Research lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $11.89 on Thursday, hitting $491.12. 1,494,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $574.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.88.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

