Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Hub Group stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

