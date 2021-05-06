HSBC (LON:HSBA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $401.06

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.06 ($5.24) and traded as high as GBX 455.05 ($5.95). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 454.40 ($5.94), with a volume of 21,582,145 shares.

HSBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec downgraded HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 444.45 ($5.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of £92.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 401.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

