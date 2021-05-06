Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has $19.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBMD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $315.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.