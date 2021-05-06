Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 482,425 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

