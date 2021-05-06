Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

HZNP opened at $89.30 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $97.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,283. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

