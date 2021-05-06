Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.65. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

