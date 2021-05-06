Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Barclays

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target upped by Barclays from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $226.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.47 and its 200 day moving average is $206.67. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

