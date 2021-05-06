HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $94,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.