Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.10 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $803.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

