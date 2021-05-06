Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 177.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 180,762 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 844,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSM opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

