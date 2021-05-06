Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 709 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.70 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

