Hollencrest Capital Management Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. CWM LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $102,000.

NYSE:FFC opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

