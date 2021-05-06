Hollencrest Capital Management Has $275,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

NYSE MYI opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.