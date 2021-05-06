Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 2,185 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

