Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCXLF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

