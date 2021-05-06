Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,450.87

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,450.87 ($32.02) and traded as high as GBX 2,463 ($32.18). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,360 ($30.83), with a volume of 625,333 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,334.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,449.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 31,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,206 ($28.82), for a total value of £701,375.64 ($916,351.76). Also, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson acquired 1,600 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78) per share, with a total value of £35,248 ($46,051.74).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

