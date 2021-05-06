Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,169. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.03.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.512 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

