Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Up to $188.62

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $188.62, but opened at $198.83. Heska shares last traded at $202.19, with a volume of 1,168 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

Get Heska alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.93. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.