Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report $149.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.20 million to $158.16 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $136.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $610.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.83 million to $637.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $660.84 million, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $682.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRTG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.