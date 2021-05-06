HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €86.20 ($101.41).

HFG stock opened at €67.28 ($79.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 1-year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

