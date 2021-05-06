HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.47 ($87.61).

Shares of HEI opened at €78.56 ($92.42) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €76.65 and a 200 day moving average of €65.52. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

