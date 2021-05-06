HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HEI. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €75.29 ($88.57).

ETR HEI opened at €78.56 ($92.42) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

