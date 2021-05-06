HedgeTrade 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $127,812.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $532.31 million and approximately $127,812.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006935 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005135 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00042733 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001240 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002039 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020840 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

