HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to post $183.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $190.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $756.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.28 million to $762.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $817.72 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,351. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,472.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.