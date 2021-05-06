HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.51

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.51 and last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 92596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HHR. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.