Head-To-Head Analysis: TIM (NYSE:TIMB) versus ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of ATN International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TIM has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TIM pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATN International pays out -618.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ATN International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ATN International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TIM and ATN International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 1 0 2.50 ATN International 0 0 3 0 3.00

ATN International has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.66%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than TIM.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM and ATN International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion 1.32 $917.85 million $1.03 11.17 ATN International $438.72 million 1.69 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -423.45

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% ATN International -0.76% 0.68% 0.49%

Summary

ATN International beats TIM on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc. engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure. The International Telecom segment caters to other telecom providers such as international long-distance, roaming from other carriers, and transport and access services, as well as fixed internet and voice, and retail mobility services. The Renewable Energy segment delivers distributed generation solar power to corporate and industrial customers.. The company was founded by Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in June 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

