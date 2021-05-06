HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $14,558,073.25 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.31. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $208.51.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

