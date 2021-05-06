Harte Gold (HRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.95 million for the quarter.

HRT remained flat at $C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The company has a market cap of C$155.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. Harte Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.22.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 81,287 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

