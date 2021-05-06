Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Up 7.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shot up 7.2% on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Harsco traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53. 3,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 408,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 649,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,841,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

