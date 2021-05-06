Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $365.00

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 351 ($4.59), with a volume of 55808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.64).

The company has a market capitalization of £113.42 million and a PE ratio of 114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 328.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.69.

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.