Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $478,000 Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in GoHealth by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,828.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

