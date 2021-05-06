Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Airlines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in United Airlines by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 94,057 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

