Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $816.28 million, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.