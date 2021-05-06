Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 78.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $242,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 1,120.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 310.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 in the last quarter.

LMND opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.96. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

