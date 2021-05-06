Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €139.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €94.41 ($111.07).

ETR:HLAG opened at €162.90 ($191.65) on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52 week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.31.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

