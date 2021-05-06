Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €163.61 ($192.48).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €154.00 ($181.18) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €141.43. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

