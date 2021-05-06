Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Plans Dividend of $0.71

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.7082 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.60. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $20.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

