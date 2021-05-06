Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Plans Dividend of $0.71

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.7082 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.60. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $20.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

