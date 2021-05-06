Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $26,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,007,170 shares of company stock valued at $129,703,518. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

