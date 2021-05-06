Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,478 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Shares of MU opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

