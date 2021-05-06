Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,020 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $443.83 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.13. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

