Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,821 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Aviva PLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $237.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.84 and its 200-day moving average is $197.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $239.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

