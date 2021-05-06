Hancock Whitney (HWC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2021 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Hancock Whitney was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflect rise in revenues and provision benefits. Strategic expansion efforts, and solid loans and deposit balances position the company well for the future. However, near-zero interest rates are expected to continue hurting net interest margin (NIM) growth to some extent in the near term. Also, continuously increasing costs, mainly due to technology enhancement efforts, might hurt profits. The company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a near-term woe. Nevertheless, its efficient capital deployments indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will likely continue enhancing shareholder value.”

4/21/2021 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Hancock Whitney was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

4/13/2021 – Hancock Whitney was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/7/2021 – Hancock Whitney was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Hancock Whitney was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/9/2021 – Hancock Whitney was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two, matched in one and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company’s strategic growth efforts (including the MidSouth Bancorp acquisition), and solid loans and deposit balances position it well for the future. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will likely continue to enhance shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates are expected to continue hurting net interest margin (NIM) growth to some extent in the near term. Moreover, continuously increasing expenses mainly due to technology enhancement efforts will likely hurt profits. The company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a near-term woe.”

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

