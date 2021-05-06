H2O Innovation (HEOFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEOFF opened at $2.09 on Thursday. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $168.60 million, a PE ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEOFF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

