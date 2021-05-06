GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $49.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

