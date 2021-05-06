GWM Advisors LLC Sells 819 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,088,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,404,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter.

XSLV stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

