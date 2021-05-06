GWM Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,487,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after buying an additional 142,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,309,000. FMR LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $19,578,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

FormFactor stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

